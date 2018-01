Related Coverage Kennedy Catholic’s Konate picks West Virginia

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic grad, and West Virginia forward Sagaba Konate recorded 5 blocks against nationally ranked Kansas Monday night.

The power, and degree of difficulty in those blocks has grabbed national attention, with his block party being featured on SportsCenter.

Watch the ‘block party’ in the Facebook video below.

If you do not see the Facebook video, click here to watch it.