Niles driver pleads not guilty to pushing car in road rage crash

A woman told police Joseph Keney tailgated her and rammed her car with his pickup on State Route 711 in November

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday during his arraignment in Mahoning County.

Joseph Keney is charged with felonious assault from what police call a road rage incident in November.

A woman told police she was driving on State Route 711 when Keney began following her closely. She said he rammed her with his pickup truck once, then did it again at a higher rate of speed.

The woman was forced off the road and ended up hitting another car, police said.

The driver of the third car said Keney apologized to him, saying the woman shouldn’t have “brake checked” him and she deserved it.

The woman was not injured.

