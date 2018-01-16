Nine area football players to compete in Ohio’s North South All-Star game

The annual games will take place April 28th at Massillon's Paul Brown Tiger Stadium

Dra Rushton, Liberty

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – The 73rd Ohio North South All-Star Game will feature nine players from the Mahoning Valley from seven different schools, and two area coaches.

The annual games will take place April 28th at Massillon’s Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Players from division’s four through seven will play first at 12pm, followed by a game featuring players from division’s one through three at 4pm. The North rosters include the following players:

NORTH TEAM – DIVISION IV-VII

Chase Ackerman, WR – Salem

Michael Belcik, WR – Girard

Drew Davies, OL – Poland

Connor Calabrette, DL – Struthers

Peyton Remish, LB – South Range

Aniello Buzzacco, DB – South Range

Dra Rushton, DB – Liberty

Mike Diaz, DB – Poland

Dan Yeagley, Assistant Coach – South Range

Chet Allen, Assistant Coach – Liberty

NORTH TEAM – DIVISION I-III

Nick Bush, OL – Austintown Fitch

