Nine area football players to compete in Ohio’s North South All-Star game

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – The 73rd Ohio North South All-Star Game will feature nine players from the Mahoning Valley from seven different schools, and two area coaches.
The annual games will take place April 28th at Massillon’s Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Players from division’s four through seven will play first at 12pm, followed by a game featuring players from division’s one through three at 4pm. The North rosters include the following players:
NORTH TEAM – DIVISION IV-VII
Chase Ackerman, WR – Salem
Michael Belcik, WR – Girard
Drew Davies, OL – Poland
Connor Calabrette, DL – Struthers
Peyton Remish, LB – South Range
Aniello Buzzacco, DB – South Range
Dra Rushton, DB – Liberty
Mike Diaz, DB – Poland
Dan Yeagley, Assistant Coach – South Range
Chet Allen, Assistant Coach – Liberty
NORTH TEAM – DIVISION I-III
Nick Bush, OL – Austintown Fitch
.