One more frigid cold start

A cold start into your Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop below zero in spots. Wind chills will fall into the zero to 15 below zero range. Only a small risk for flurries in the snowbelt.

Cold again Wednesday with a small risk for flurries. Highs will push into the upper teens.

The warming trend continues through the end of the week and into the weekend. Dry weather expected to wrap up the week and start the weekend. Showers return Sunday into Monday.

