Pauline Sophia (Saibin) Montgomery Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Following a long and brave battle with cancer, Pauline Sophia Montgomery, age 82, passed away peacefully and with her family by her side on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at her residence in Niles, Ohio.

Pauline was born in Harrisville, Pennsylvania, where she helped her mother run the town diner and captained the cheerleading squad at Harrisville High School.

She settled in the Youngstown area after marrying Robert Montgomery, with whom she had three children during the course of their nearly 60 year marriage.

Other than her family, Pauline’s passion in life was her creativity, which she channeled into paintings and other pieces of art that reflect an amazing talent. With her sense of humor, Pauline never failed to leave smiles and laughter in her wake and her kind nature will continue to be an inspiration to those blessed to have had her in their lives.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; her three children, Brent (Julie) Montgomery, Paula (David) Ovesny and Michael Montgomery; her eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; her brothers, Frank Sabin and Michael Como along with her many nieces and nephews.

Pauline’s family will privately honor her memory.

The Montgomery family wishes to express their immense gratitude to the extraordinary caregivers at SouthernCare Hospice Services.

​Arrangements handled by Cremation and Funeral Services by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Send condolences to Pauline’s family by visiting www.cremateohio.com.