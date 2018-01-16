Poland Boys top Fitch; Bulldogs remain unbeaten

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The state-ranked Poland Boys’ Basketball team rolled to a 70-56 win over Autintown Fitch Tuesday evening.

The Bulldogs placed four players in double-figures, and closed out the third quarter on a 14-4 run to seal up the victory.

Brandon Barringer led Poland with 17 points, while Dan Kramer added 15 in the win. Braeden O’Shaughnessy tallied 13 points. Billy Orr finished with 12.

Mike Diaz chipped in with 11.

Fitch’s Randy Smith led all scorers with 21 points in the setback. Chris Brown and Kole Klasic finished with 9 points apiece.

The Falcons drop to 5-6 overall on the season.

Poland improves to 11-0 on the campaign. The Bulldogs return to action Friday night on the road at Ashtabula Lakeside.