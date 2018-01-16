Police: Suspect fired gun at Sandy Lake man during fight

SANDY LAKE, Pa. (WKBN) – A Kennerdell, Pennsylvania man is in the Mercer County Jail, accused of firing a gun at a Sandy Lake man.

Police said 42-year-old Michael Owens confronted the victim in front of a home on E. Lacock Street. Those living nearby reported hearing an argument and gunshots.

Pennsylvania State Police said Owens believed that the victim had been involved in an argument with his girlfriend. At one point in the fight, Owens shot at the man, hitting the clothing on his left shoulder, according to a media release.

Police said Owens then hit the man in the head with the gun repeatedly as they wrestled on the ground, causing the gun to go off several more times.

Owens is charged with aggravated assault, persons not to possess firearms, making terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.