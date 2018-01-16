Protesters boycotting Pa. pizza shop following video of assault

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Protesters are boycotting a Pittsburgh pizza shop where a woman says an employee assaulted her.

The manager of the shop was arrested and charged after a video of the altercation went viral.

The woman told police that she had been drinking at a nearby bar and that she went into the pizza shop after she missed her bus.

The manager confronted the woman and tried to make her leave, accusing her of being loud.

The shop has been closed since Saturday and some customers say they’ll boycott if it reopens.

The manager is facing charges and has also been fired.