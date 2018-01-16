Rasile scores season-high 43; McDonald rolls

#3 Blue Devils will take on Springfield on Friday.

Published:
McDonald Blue Devils High School Basketball - McDonald, OH.

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Zach Rasile connected on 9 three-point shots as #3 McDonald rolled to a 92-36 win over Waterloo. Rasile finished his night with 43 points (10-10 FT). In their first outing with the Vikings back on December 12 (84-52), the sophomore sharpshooter scored a then-season high 40 points.

Braedon Poole, who became the 8th boy in school history to eclipse 1000-points his last time out against Western Reserve, added 19 while Josh Celli and Matthew Beedle scored 13 and 12 points respectively.

The Blue Devils (10-1) will hit the road for the first time since the AP poll came out last week this Friday to face Springfield (7-4). Waterloo (3-8) will face Lowellville in Atwater.

