Report: Niles man held grandfather hostage in house

Jamey Stamper is charged with kidnapping and domestic violence

By Published:
Jamey Stamper, charged with domestic violence and kidnapping in Niles.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man is facing kidnapping and domestic violence charges after his 72-year-old man told police that his grandson held him hostage.

Around 2:15 p.m. Friday, the victim’s neighbor called police to the house in the 500 block of Dakota Ave.

Police spoke with the victim who said his grandson, 32-year-old Jamey Stamper, took his phone and held him against his will in his home. He said Stamper wanted money for drugs.

He told police that Stamper also hit him several times, according to a police report.

Police were initially unable to find Stamper but said he was found the next day inside of a vacant house on Dakota Avenue.

Police broke down the door and found Stamper in a bedroom, according to a police report.

Stamper is being held in the Trumbull County Jail.

 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s