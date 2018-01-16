Report: Niles man held grandfather hostage in house

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man is facing kidnapping and domestic violence charges after his 72-year-old man told police that his grandson held him hostage.

Around 2:15 p.m. Friday, the victim’s neighbor called police to the house in the 500 block of Dakota Ave.

Police spoke with the victim who said his grandson, 32-year-old Jamey Stamper, took his phone and held him against his will in his home. He said Stamper wanted money for drugs.

He told police that Stamper also hit him several times, according to a police report.

Police were initially unable to find Stamper but said he was found the next day inside of a vacant house on Dakota Avenue.

Police broke down the door and found Stamper in a bedroom, according to a police report.

Stamper is being held in the Trumbull County Jail.