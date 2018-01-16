Robert Beverly, Jr. Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Robert Beverly, Jr., 77, went home to be with the Lord at 2:07 p.m. on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at his home while, surrounded by his family.

Bob was born August 10, 1940 in Salineville, a son of the late Robert and Edna Mae (Howard) Beverly.

He owned and operated his own farm in addition to driving truck for Beverly and Sons Trucking and numerous other local trucking companies.

He was a former member of the Lisbon Baptist Temple and was an antique car collector.

He belonged to several local car clubs and enjoyed showing his favorite, a 1940 Ford.

He and his wife spent 11 years in Florida before returning to Ohio.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Helen Grace (Bartok) Beverly, whom he married in 1998; three children, Kathy (Charles) McCoy of East Liverpool, Linda L. Beverly of East Liverpool, and Charles R. (Barbara) Beverly of Lisbon; four grandchildren, Charles McCoy, III, Lauren, Chip and Zachary Beverly as well as his siblings, Mabel Beverly of Lisbon, Dorothy (Gary) Brotherton and Irene (Wayne) Carman both of Minerva, Barbara Horner of Twinsburg and Virginia (Richard) Rose of Guilford Lake.

He was preceded in death by a son, Rocky A. Beverly and a sister, Brenda Leedy.

Dick Rose will lead a celebration of Bob’s life at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 20 at the Weber Funeral Home.

Calling hours are 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 19 at the funeral home.