Rose “Rosel” Radtka Obituary

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Rose “Rosel” Radtka, 89, of Howland Township, passed away Tuesday evening, January 16, 2018 with her family by her side at Lake Vista of Cortland, after a long battle with Alzheimers disease.

She was born on September 29, 1928 in Munich, Germany.

She married her loving husband, Raphael E. “Ray” Radtka, on October 24, 1953 in Straubing, Germany.

After his military tour of duty was complete, they came to Niles in January 1954. She became a U.S. citizen and they settled in Howland in 1963.

Rose lived for her family and leaves behind her husband of 64 years, Raphael “Ray” Radtka; two daughters, Cindy (Bob) Griffin and Heidi (Phil) Lapmardo and one granddaughter, Erika Lapmardo.

Rose and her husband were charter members of Living Lord Lutheran Church in Howland.

She was a great hostess and loved entertaining, cooking and playing cards with family and friends. She was always willing to help anyone in need. Rose was a great listener and always gave sound and good advice.

Rose first worked at Rose and Sons men’s clothing store in downtown Warren, then worked for Cort Cosmetics and later Vanda Beauty Counselor as sales manager, responsible for many women employees. In 1972, because of her ambitious hard working nature and drive for success and with encouragement from her husband, they founded R&R Gourmet Village and Deli in Howland. For the next 30 years, she offered foods from Germany and throughout Europe to the area. Her work and serving her customers were her full time hobby. With Rose’s vision, the building was transformed to the well known Alpine Chalet and was the largest international foods and gourmet shop between the tri-county area and Cleveland.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the Lake Vista long term care staff and the Cross Roads Hospice staff for the attentive and loving care shown to Rose.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 20 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren, with Pastor William D. Leitch officiating.

A private burial will be at Howland Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Living Lord Lutheran Church, 851 Niles Cortland Road Northeast, Warren, Ohio 44484 or to Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Road, Suite 270, Valley View, Ohio 44125.

