Sharon boys use 24-7 fourth quarter to pull away from Hickory

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Sharon boys basketball team defeated Hickory, 63-42 Tuesday at Sharon High School.

A back and forth first half resulted in just a two-point lead for Sharon at halftime, 24-22. But the Tigers picked things up in the 2nd half, outscoring Hickory, 24-7 in the 4th quarter to secure the win.

Ethan Porterfield led the way with 17 points for the Tigers, while Ramell Askerneese added 16 and Tristan Ballard finished with 12.

Hickory was paced by Donald Whitehead with 17 points, while Brandon Beader tallied 10.

With the win, Sharon, now winners of nine straight, take over first place of District 10 Region 5. The Tigers are now 12-2 overall, and 6-0 in Region play.

Hickory drops to 8-2 and 5-1 in the Region.