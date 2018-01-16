Sharon boys use 24-7 fourth quarter to pull away from Hickory

The Tigers take over first place in Region 5 with a 63-42 win over the Hornets Tuesday

By Published: Updated:
The Tigers take over first place in Region 5 with a 63-42 win over the Hornets Tuesday.

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Sharon boys basketball team defeated Hickory, 63-42 Tuesday at Sharon High School.

A back and forth first half resulted in just a two-point lead for Sharon at halftime, 24-22. But the Tigers picked things up in the 2nd half, outscoring Hickory, 24-7 in the 4th quarter to secure the win.

Ethan Porterfield led the way with 17 points for the Tigers, while Ramell Askerneese added 16 and Tristan Ballard finished with 12.

Hickory was paced by Donald Whitehead with 17 points, while Brandon Beader tallied 10.

With the win, Sharon, now winners of nine straight, take over first place of District 10 Region 5. The Tigers are now 12-2 overall, and 6-0 in Region play.

Hickory drops to 8-2 and 5-1 in the Region.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s