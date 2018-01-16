Slippery roads as temperatures fall

(WKBN) -Overnight snowfall has left roads slippery. Be patient.

Check the snow totals from the National Weather Service Office at the airport in the weather video above.

Temperatures falling into the teens today. We will stay cold through Tuesday with snow showers ending through morning. Dropping below zero again Tuesday night.

A slow warming trend will return starting Wednesday. Highs will range from near 20° Wednesday to the upper 40s by Sunday.

