Steve J. Sodomora Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Steve J. Sodomora, 62, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at his home.

Steve was born December 27, 1955, in Youngstown, a son of John and Janina Bilowus Sodomora and lived his life in this area.

He was a 1974 graduate of South High School and worked for Passarelli Brothers, P&L Heat Treating and for Santisi’s IGA in Austintown.

Steve was a tinkerer and an experimenter, enjoying taking bits and pieces, odds and ends and leftover parts to make gadgets and useful tools. He was very sociable and helpful to others. He enjoyed restoring old cars, attending car shows and swap meets and he loved going for a drive on beautiful days.

Steve is survived by his daughter, Brittany (Erik) Bowyer of Boardman; his mother, Janina of Austintown; his brother, Michael Sodomora (Patty Stankovich) of Youngstown; his niece, Angelina (Dimitri) Harisis of Austintown and several extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 20, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Steve’s family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 18 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.