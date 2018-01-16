The cold facts of winter: We’ve only been -10° or below once

This has been one cold winter so far. The season started on December 21, 2017 and since then, we have had a number of days with extremely cold temperatures.

Below is a list of the number of times we were at or below a specific temperature at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

20° or colder = 19 times

15° or colder = 18 times

10° or colder = 16 times

5° or colder = 13 times

0° or colder = 6 times

-5° or colder = 3 times

-10° or colder = 1 time

The coldest temperature so far this winter was -11° on January 7, 2018.

The coldest high temperature was 7° on January 5, 2018.

