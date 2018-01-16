Vehicle crashes into Girard Lake with several children inside

The vehicle is on its side in the water

Crews are working to get a vehicle out of the water that crashed into Girard Lake.

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are working to get a vehicle out of the water that crashed into Girard Lake.

The accident happened about 8 a.m. Tuesday on Niles-Vienna Road, near Scoville-North Rd.

Four children, including a baby, were inside the vehicle.

Drivers stopped and helped to rescue the children from what appears to be an SUV.

The witnesses said the children appeared to be okay but were wet and freezing.

No word yet if anyone was injured.

The vehicle is on its side in the water.

This is a developing story. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News at Noon for updates. 

