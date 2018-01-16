Warren Police: Man charged after fight involving gun

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man faces assault and weapons charges after his girlfriend reported that he attacked her and threatened her with a weapon in Warren.

Sunday night, police were sent to the 1800 block of Victoria Street on reports of gunshots and a woman yelling for help.

Police said the woman who was screaming told them that her boyfriend, 32-year-old Deran Ogletree, attacked her after an argument.

The woman told police that Ogletree grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the floor. She said he then pulled out a pistol and said he would kill her, if that’s what she wanted, according to a police report.

The woman said she was also attacked by a family member of Ogletree.

At one point, she told police that she was able to grab the gun and fire it while they were on top of her, according to the report.

She told police that she ran out of the house and Ogletree followed her, but both men ran when they realized that she was calling police.

Ogletree was stopped driving a white Buick on Nevada Street.

He was arrested and charged with assault and having weapons under disability. He pleaded not guilty and is set to appear in court again on January 25.

The other man wasn’t immediately charged, according to court records.