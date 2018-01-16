White House doc to provide more details about Trump’s health

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration policy in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Trump's use of a vulgar term to describe African countries has left the small cluster of immigration hard-line groups in the U.S. scrambling to distance themselves from him. Trump used the vulgarity during an Oval Office meeting on Thursday, Jan. 11, with members of Congress in asking why the U.S. would want more immigrants from places such as Haiti and Africa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) — A fuller readout of President Donald Trump’s health following his first medical check-up is expected later Tuesday.

Trump’s White House physician – Navy doctor Ronny Jackson – declared Trump to be in “excellent health” following last Friday’s exam at the Walter Reed military hospital in Maryland.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Jackson will attend her briefing Tuesday to provide a more complete readout on Trump’s physical health.

Not expected are any conclusions about Trump’s mental acuity. Questions about Trump’s mental fitness have been raised following comments attributed to some of his close advisers in a new book and his recent slurring of words on national TV.

Presidents aren’t required to get a checkup, but modern presidents do so regularly and release a doctor’s report on the findings.

