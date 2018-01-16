Downtown Circle owner detained at immigration hearing

Amer Adi Othman has been fighting a denial of his citizenship for years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown businessman was taken into custody when he showed up for a hearing with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Tracey Winbush, the vice chairwoman of the Ohio Republican Party, said she was also at the meeting on Tuesday morning when Amer “Al” Adi Othman was detained. It is unknown at this time why Othman was taken into custody.

She said Othman appeared at the ICE office in Brooklyn Heights, a suburb of Cleveland, with his wife and lawyer.

He had been previously granted a stay of deportation by ICE while they reviewed his case.

Othman has been fighting a denial of his citizenship for years.

He previously told WKBN that his Green Card was confiscated based on a claim that his first marriage was fraudulent. His first wife has since admitted their marriage was legitimate.

Meanwhile, he remarried and opened Downtown Circle in Youngstown.

Among those fighting for Othman to stay in the U.S. was Congressman Tim Ryan.

WKBN reached out to Ryan on Tuesday but hasn’t heard back from him yet.

WKBN is working to get more information on this developing story. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at noon.

