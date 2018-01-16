Youngstown crime activity: Warrant served on sex offender, drugs found

Tuesday, Jan. 9

1:26 p.m. – Glenwood Ave., Elliot Underwood, 28, was charged with drug possession and driving under suspension following a traffic stop. According to a police report, a search of Underwood and the vehicle uncovered 77 Tramadol pills and over $400 in cash

4:45 p.m. – 1700 block of Overland Ave, Donald Young, 19, was charged with drug possession. According to a police report, officers were executing a search warrant at a house when they found two crack pipes. They also say they found a large bag of crack cocaine in the backseat of the police cruiser where Young had been sitting when officers were taking him to the Mahoning County Jail. James Maxwell, 56, and Candice Jackson, 26, were issued citations for drug possession because the crack pipes were found near them, according to the report.

5:37 p.m. – 600 block of Ferndale Ave., Austin Mendenhall, 32, was charged drug possession and having weapons under disability. According to a police report, officers were serving a search warrant when they uncovered heroin, marijuana, crack, a bottle of Promethazine, three digital scales, a security system, two guns and $1,350 inside the house. Donte Maudlin, 35, was also arrested at the house on an outstanding warrant for driving under suspension.

5:48 p.m. – 900 block of Wabash Ave., a woman told police that someone broke into her house sometime between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on the previous day (Monday) and took two flatscreen TVs. The woman said she came home to find her back door open.

9:40 p.m. – 800 block of Marmion Ave., a man told police that someone broke into his house and took a gun, but police think the burglars may have been looking for something else more specific, according to the police report. A window of the house was smashed and a game room was ransacked, but a PlayStation and other items that a burglar would target were left behind.

10:23 p.m. – 1400 block of McGuffey Rd., a man told police that he caught someone trying to break into his garage. The man said he saw the person break out the window and pry the board loose. The man ran away when he was discovered.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

6:04 p.m. – W. Boston Avenue, Martino Sewell, 21, was charged with drug possession and falsification following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers pulled Martino over for not having a front license plate. When they asked his name, he told them it was Valentino Sewell, the report stated. When officers searched Sewell, they discovered a bulge in the Sewell’s buttocks area that was not consistent with the human anatomy, the reported stated. At that time, Sewell told officers he had Xanax and Oxycodone in his buttocks, according to the report. The bag contained 76 pills.

10:51 p.m. – 100 block of Early Rd., Jacqueline Nelson, 25, was charged with drug possession and illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance into a courthouse. According to a police report, officers were called to the area on reports that Nelson was damaging the car of another woman. Police found several gouge marks in the victim’s car and found Nelson sitting in a pickup truck next to the house, according to the report. Police arrested Nelson, and when she was being booked into the jail, officers found five Tramadol pills in her shoes, the report stated.

Thursday, Jan. 11

6:25 a.m. – 100 block of E. Wood St., Jose Castro, 52, was charged with assault. According to police, officers were called to the area on reports of an unruly person. When they arrived, they found several household items on the ground and Castro sweeping the area with a broom, the report stated. As the person who was identified as the caller walked by, police say Castro hit him with his broom. The caller told police that Castro had been disruptive and bothering other residents.

7:52 a.m., 200 Curry Place, a man told police that someone entered his house and took a computer flash drive, outdoor grill and two video game consoles.

8:15 a.m. – 700 block of Norwood Ave., Rondale Massey, 20, was charged with assault. According to a police report, officers were called to the house on reports of a fight. When officers arrived, they encountered a woman who had swelling to her face and eye. The woman told police that Massey punched her in the face when she changed the channel on the TV. When officers questioned Massey, he told them he lives there at the consent of another person and he doesn’t have to listen to the victim, according to a police report. Officers said the man was yelling and called the woman a b**** multiple times.

12:42 p.m. – Market Street, Carlton Sims, 33, was charged with domestic violence. According to a police report, Sims attacked a woman inside an apartment, took $22 from her purse and left. Sims was found at the Gateway Gas Mart across the street, where he was arrested.

3:13 p.m. – Erie Street and Midlothian Boulevard, Jerome Varga, 39, was charged with drug possession. According to a police report, officers say they saw Varga pull up next to another vehicle, facing the wrong way on the street, and throw something through the window and inside the other car. When an officer approached Varga, he immediately told her that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license, according to a police report. When asked if he had any drugs on him or in the car, Vargo told the officer, “Yes, ma’am. I have about $100 worth of heroin inside the driver’s side door. It’s right here,” the report stated. Police said Vargo told them that he threw a cell phone into the other car in exchange for the drugs.

3:21 p.m. – E. Boston Avenue and Shady Run Road, Ronald Adams, 20, was charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized use of plates. According to a police report, police discovered Adams in a parked Hyundai Elantra that was missing a front license plate. When officers approached the car, they could smell a strong odor of marijuana, the report stated. A search of the vehicle uncovered a gallon-sized bag full of marijuana, a digital scale, 100 sandwich bags and over $400, according to police. Police also discovered that the Hyundai was reported stolen out of Hubbard and that the license plate on the back of car came back to a Chrysler, not a Hyundai. Police noted in the report that Adams told them was taking the car to a man on the east side of Youngstown to trade for $4,000 and an assault rifle.

Saturday, Jan, 13

1:54 p.m. – 100 block of Forest Ave., a woman told police that someone took her Pug dog from her backyard while it was tied out. The woman said her boyfriend tied the dog out at 7 p.m. and when he went to get it at 7:30 p.m., the dog was gone and there were human footprints in the backyard.

10:22 p.m. – 300 block of W. Ravenwood Ave., Jimmie Pearce, 49, was arrested on a warrant and charged with drug possession. According to a police report, officers were serving a warrant on Pearce for failing to register as a sex offender when they found a bag of cocaine and marijuana in his pocket.

11:49 p.m. – E. High Street, Elizabeth Soich, 37, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, when officers searched her car, they found a crack pipe, heroin and a used syringe. At the jail, Soich told officers that she had three bags of crack cocaine in her bra, the report stated.

11:23 p.m. – Albert Street, Jesus Davila, 27, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers searched the car and found crack cocaine and a crack pipe.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: