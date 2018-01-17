Alfred J. Zarella Obituary

MASURY, Ohio – Alfred J. Zarella of Masury, formerly of Farrell, passed away peacefully at Noon on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. He was 95.

Mr. Zarella was born May 26, 1922, in Farrell, a son of Vito and Rose (DiLorenzo) Zarella.

He was raised in Farrell and attended Farrell High School.

Alfred served in the U.S. Army Air Corp during WWII. He was stationed in North Africa and Italy and was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant in 1945.

Alfred retired in 1982 from the former Sharon Steel Corporation, where he worked as a journeyman electrician for 37 years. He had previously worked for General American Transportation Corporation (GATX), Masury.

A devout catholic, Alfred was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Vienna. He was previously a member of St. Bernadette RC Church, Masury, where he served on the church council and was a charter member of church’s Knights of Columbus council.

He was also a member of the VFW and American Legion.

When he was able, Alfred enjoyed golfing, bowling and traveling with his wife, Delphine. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan.

Alfred loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.

His wife of 65 years, the former Delphine Camerlengo, passed away March 23, 2013. They were married June 14, 1947, in St. Bernadette RC Church by its first pastor, Rev. Joseph Bresnyak.

Surviving are three sons, all of whom were brothers he and his wife adopted from Turin, Italy, in the early 1960s, Gerard J. Zarella, Masury, Alfred W. Zarella and his wife, Tina Wortman, Wooster, Ohio and John-Carl Zarella and his wife, Diane Hopkins, Clarkston, Michigan; a brother, Anthony Zarella and his wife, Caroline, Farrell; six grandchildren, Andrew (Shannon) Zarella, Robert (Amber) Zarella, Melissa (Ryan) Zarella Davis, Katlin Zarella and companion, Matthias Sartor, Christina Zarella and Krystal Zarella; nine great-grandchildren, Dominic, Michael, Morgan, Chloe, Addison, Taylor, Aiden, Azaria and Jaina; as well as several nieces and nephews and many Godchildren.

In addition to his wife, Alfred was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Rose Schott; three brothers, infant Dominic Zarella, Dominic “Nigs” Zarella and Victor Zarella.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473 or Akron Children’s Hospital 214 W. Bowery Street, Akron, OH 44308.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 19 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street in Sharon and 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday, January 20 in St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, in the church, with Very Rev. Frank Zanni, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Anthony Cemetery, Hermitage.

