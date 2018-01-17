Attorney for Youngstown businessman says ICE can’t be trusted

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A day after watching his client get hauled away in handcuffs, Amer “Al” Adi Othman’s lawyer isn’t mincing words about what he thinks of the United States Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Attorney David Leopold said what he and Adi, and even Valley Congressman Tim Ryan, thought was supposed to be a meeting at the immigration offices in Brecksville Tuesday ended even before it could begin.

“You can’t trust ICE as far as you can throw them. They say one thing and do another,” Leopold said. “I’ve learned we are operating under a brazen cruelty and incompetence.”

Adi was taken into custody at the hearing and is being held for deportation in Geauga County.

Leopold said his client has been aware of the government’s intention to have him deported since last fall when he was given an electronic monitoring bracelet for his ankle.

Adi was on his way to the airport to fly back to his native Jordan earlier this month when ICE agents called and told him not to leave. The ordeal actually started nearly 30 years ago when his green card was revoked.

“One decision by a low-level INS bureaucrat back in the 80s,” Leopold said.

A decision Leopold claims has kept Adi from applying for citizenship.

“Without the green card, he can’t stay to be with his family, and that is what this is all about,” Leopold said.

Officials with ICE refused to talk about Adi’s case because of privacy reasons.

Leopold will not talk about options to fight Adi’s deportation legally, but he said the court of public opinion might have an impact.

“Just need to let ICE know that they are not going to stand for this injustice. This is wrong,” Leopold said.

A starting point for that would be getting the government to release his client from jail.