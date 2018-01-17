Boardman crime activity: Police get report that worker had sex with disabled client

Friday, Jan. 12

12:13 a.m. – 3800 block of Tippecanoe Rd., Robert Koby, 26, of Austintown, arrested on a warrant for possession of fentanyl charges. Koby is on probation for an incident which occurred on June 30 in which employees at Shell gas station in the 900 block of US-224 told police that Koby was taking his clothes off inside the store and committing “lewd acts” with a display stand. Police said Koby appeared to be under the influence of drugs and had drug paraphernalia with him. Surveillance video showed him with his hands near his groin area and later stroking a banana, according to a police report. According to court records, several of Koby’s charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal. He was found guilty of disorderly conduct.

12:55 p.m. – Midlothian Blvd. and Market St., Jaron Martin, 24, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for trafficking in heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia charges. The charges came after a drug raid of a Cook Avenue home in October.

1:57 p.m. – 3800 block of Whippoorwill Ln., a woman came home to find blood around the house. She believed that someone may have broken in because items had been moved.

Saturday, Jan. 13

6:37 p.m. – 6100 block of Market St., Claude Westfall, 51, arrested and charged with intimidation, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Police said a man reported that Westfall broke out his apartment window at Traveler’s Place. Officers said they had been called to the same address earlier in the day due to Westfall’s intoxication. Police said Westfall began shouting at officers when they arrived. They said after he continued being disruptive, he was arrested, at which time he began struggling with officers. An officer tased Westfall and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

10:33 p.m. – 7400 block of South Ave., Karen Maley, 59, of Butler, Pa., arrested and charged with OVI and failure to yield. An officer reported that Maley pulled out of the parking lot of Krakatoa Food and Spirits and nearly hit his cruiser. Police said Maley appeared confused and smelled like alcohol. She told police she wasn’t familiar with the area and only had one beer, according to a police report. Police said a breath test showed that she had a blood-alcohol content of .136, over the legal limit of .08.

Monday, Jan. 15

3:18 a.m. – Market St. and Brookfield Ave., a 16-year-old Struthers girl was charged with drug trafficking, drug abuse and criminal simulation. Police said the teen was found with three individually-wrapped bags of marijuana, a digital scale, pills, cash and a counterfeit $100 bill. Other teens in the vehicle were also cited for possession of marijuana after police reported finding more marijuana in the vehicle, as well as an AirSoft pellet gun.

12:41 p.m. – 100 block of Melbourne Ave., a caller reported that a woman shot a gun at her dog. Police questioned the suspect, who has a CCW permit. She told police the dog charged at her while she was walking on the street. She said she fired a shot at the ground to scare the dog away. The dog’s owner said her dog was in her yard at the time. Police were unable to determine where the shot was fired and they couldn’t find a shell casing.

2:49 p.m. – 1100 block of Doral Dr., a man reported that he was almost hit by the driver of a Bob Cat in the parking lot of Lowe’s and he said the man threatened to run him over with the equipment. Police spoke with the driver of the Bob Cat who told them the caller began yelling at him, saying he needed to be more careful of his surroundings and continued to confront him, standing in front of the machine. When he said he asked the man to move, he said the man said, “Run me over. Hit me,” while waving his arms around, according to a police report.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

2:50 p.m. – 100 block of Green Bay Dr., the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities told police it’s investigating a report that a health care provider may have been having sexual relations with a client. The client — a high-functioning disabled man — reported that he had sex with the woman on more than one occasion and described tattoos he said the woman had. The woman was removed from working with clients during the investigation, according to a police report.

3:04 p.m. – Glenwood Ave., Brandon Domer, 19, arrested and charged with rape. Domer is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl with special needs.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: