Boardman man accused of raping girl with special needs

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 19-year-old Boardman man is charged with the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

Brandon Domer was arrested Tuesday afternoon after the girl’s mother reported that she saw Domer having sex with the girl.

When questioned about the incident, Domer told police that the girl asked him to have sex with her or she would call police, according to a police report. Police said Domer then admitted that he had sexual relations with the girl.

A police report indicated that the girl has special needs.

Police said the girl told investigators that Domer threatened to take her money if she didn’t “cooperate” before the sexual assault.