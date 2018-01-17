Boardman man accused of raping girl with special needs

Brandon Domer, 19, is charged with rape

By Published: Updated:
Brandon Domer, charged with rape in Boardman, Ohio.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 19-year-old Boardman man is charged with the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

Brandon Domer was arrested Tuesday afternoon after the girl’s mother reported that she saw Domer having sex with the girl.

When questioned about the incident, Domer told police that the girl asked him to have sex with her or she would call police, according to a police report. Police said Domer then admitted that he had sexual relations with the girl.

A police report indicated that the girl has special needs.

Police said the girl told investigators that Domer threatened to take her money if she didn’t “cooperate” before the sexual assault.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s