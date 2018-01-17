Charles “Chaz” Edward Shafer Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Charles “Chaz” Edward Shafer, age 54, died Thursday, January 17, 2018 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born January 6, 1964 in Salem, the son of Betsy (Herr) Shafer and the late, Ralph Lee Shafer.

Charles was employed as a lieutenant for the City of Salem Police Department for 26 years.

He was a 1982 graduate of Salem High School and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Kent State University.

Charles was a member of the Franklin Square United Methodist Church in Leetonia and a member of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa Marie Shafer, whom he married June 28, 1999; two sons, Ethan Lee Shafer and Caleb Edward Shafer, both of Salem; a daughter, Devin Marie Shafer of Salem and a brother, Scott L. Shafer.

Service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, January 21, 2018 at the Salem High School Auditorium with Pastor Steven Kenneally officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. Sunday, January 21, 2018 at the high school auditorium.

Burial will be held at Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shafer Fund at the Quaker FOP #88, 231 S. Broadway Avenue, Salem, OH, 44460 or the Salem Community Foundation, P.O. Box 553, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 22 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.