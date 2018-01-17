Kucinich frames Ohio governor bid around ‘We the People’

The 71-year-old was elected mayor of Cleveland 40 years ago and ran unsuccessfully for president in 2004 and 2008

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2013 file photo, former Rep. Dennis Kucinich, D-Ohio, and his wife Elizabeth Kucinich, arrive for a reception honoring the 2013 Kennedy Center Honors honorees, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Kucinich is preparing to make the Democratic primary for Ohio governor a five-way race. The outspoken Democrat is set to make his announcement on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, at a community center in Middleburg Heights, Ohio.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH’-nich) is running for Ohio governor, and he says he would muster state resources to fight poverty and violence, boost arts and education and expand economic opportunity.

The 71-year-old said Wednesday he’ll fight for “We the People.”

His entry creates a five-way Democratic primary for the chance to succeed Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik), who’s term-limited.

At a campaign kickoff in Middleburg Heights, Kucinich noted his long history of public service, including being elected Cleveland mayor 40 years ago, serving 16 years in Congress and running twice for president.

He said he could have been a viable gubernatorial contender in 1982 if he hadn’t fought as mayor against banks pushing Cleveland to sell its discount electricity provider.

Kucinich plans campaign stops in Columbus, Dayton, Cincinnati and Toledo.

