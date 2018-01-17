Frigid start Thursday – Mostly sunny into afternoon

One more really cold start as temperatures slide through the single digits.  Wind chills will drop as low as -5° through morning.

Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures into Thursday afternoon.  it will be blustery with highs in the upper 20’s.  Nice weather and warming temperatures through the end of the week.  Back into the middle 30’s Friday afternoon.

The weekend will be warmer with dry weather Saturday and then a chance for showers Sunday.  Highs in the 40’s!

