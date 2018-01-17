Google: Humans, not software will review video from most popular YouTube creators

Advertisers don't want their ads — YouTube's lifeblood — running next to troubling videos

NEW YORK (AP) — Google says humans will now review video from its most popular YouTube creators after recent complaints.

The videos being targeted are ones Google packages to advertisers as “preferred” content. While Google has had human reviewers before, it relies heavily on software to flag potential problems. YouTube was criticized for moving too slowly after one of its stars, Logan Paul, posted video of what appears to be a suicide victim.

Google said Tuesday evening that it will impose tougher requirements on which video creators can make money from ads.

Advertisers don’t want their ads — YouTube’s lifeblood — running next to troubling videos. Last year, Google promised to be more vigilant about stopping terrorist propaganda and extremist content, including using human reviewers. Weird videos aimed at children have also worried advertisers.

