John Alden Baumgartner Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – John Alden Baumgartner, age 26, of Boardman passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.

Born September 25, 1991 in Youngstown, he was the son of Alden L. Baumgartner II and Bernadine L (Binion) McKlveen.

John was a 2009 graduate of Boardman High School.

He loved hunting and would go fishing anywhere he could. He loved to tear things apart and tinker and he loved being with people and was protective of those he loved.

Survivors include his parents, Bernadine (William) McKlveen and Alden (Kathy) Baumgartner; brother, Alden (Brett) Baumgartner; nephew and nieces, Cameron, Blake and Brooklyn; grandfather, John Wyllie and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carol Wyllie, Alden L. Baumgartner I and Maxiena and Henry Dixon.

Friends will be invited to celebrate John’s life at the Lane Funeral Home Reception Center, 45 N. Broad Street, Canfield, on Monday, January 22, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 19 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.