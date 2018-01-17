John G. “Jack” Zeller Obituary

NILES, Ohio – John G. “Jack” Zeller, 73, longtime resident of Southington, and recent resident of Niles, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday morning, January 17, 2018, following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born May 10, 1944, in Warren, Ohio, the son of John Fox Zeller and Helen Walker Zeller.

Jack was a 1962 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

A Shellback, he proudly served four years in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise as part of VA-94, the Mighty Shrikes.

He was also a proud member of UAW Local 1112 at General Motors Corporation, retiring after 34 years.

Jack was an avid Cleveland sports fan and enjoyed ice cream, music, traveling, being by the water and sailing on his 19 foot sailboat which he built himself. An enormous Jimmy Buffet fan, Jack was a true parrot head and embraced the laid back island lifestyle while sporting his signature Hawaiian shirts. He was a lover of people with a generous heart, witty, full of humor and most importantly, lived with optimism and hope. Being a husband, father and grandfather gave him the greatest joy.

Jack is survived by his wife of 50 years, Evelyn Bauer Zeller, whom he married August 4, 1967; three children, Adam (Anne) Zeller of New York City, Jade (Brian) Barton of Warren and Todd (Missy) Zeller of Leavittsburg and four grandchildren, Zora Coburn-Zeller, Landon and Nina Barton, Remy Zeller and was awaiting the birth of his fifth grandchild this March.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Bauer.

Per John’s wishes a private service is to be held with cremation to follow.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to The Hope Center in Howland and MVI HomeCare and HospiceCare for the compassionate care they gave our husband and dad.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County in memory of his loving dog, Maggie.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren.

