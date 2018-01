YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A jury found a man accused of a Youngstown murder in 2015 not guilty of the charge.

Closing arguments began Tuesday in the case against Desmond Kimbrough, and the jury returned a verdict on Wednesday morning.

Kimbrough was accused of shooting and killing Christopher Anderson, whose body was found outside of his car on Montclair Avenue.

Police said the two argued and shot each other.