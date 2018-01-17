LaBrae’s high powered offense meets South Range’s stingy defense

2017-18 High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, January 19, 2018 at 7 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV & on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app

#6 LaBrae (9-0) at South Range (12-0)

*Replay Saturday at 9am on MyYTV

Last Three Meetings

Feb. 21, 2017 – LaBrae, 55-50

Feb. 19, 2016 – LaBrae, 53-50

Feb. 27, 2015 – South Range, 82-65

Last Meeting

In a matchup of two unbeatens between the #1 Vikings and the #6 Raiders in the Division III AP Poll, LaBrae came out on top in Leavittsburg 55-50. The Vikings rallied back from a 10-point deficit in the third quarter to win the much anticipated matchup. Sophomore Tyler Stephens led the Vikes with 16 points. South Range was paced by Dan Ritter – who scored 15.

Team Profiles

LaBrae

Scoring Offense: 76.3

Scoring Defense: 52.1

…The Vikings are off to a 9-0 start after Tuesday’s 74-42 victory over Mooney. Logan Kiser scored 22 and Tyler Stephens registered 20 for the victorious Vikings. Kiser has averaged 24 points per game in his last two. Stephens is averaging 21 points per game since their 87-39 win over Brookfield ten days prior to Christmas. Since December 12, LaBrae has not been involved in a game which has been decided by 20-points or less. Dating back to the first AP poll of 2017 (January 9), the Vikings have appeared in the top 10 in each of the 9 rankings since.

South Range

Scoring Offense: 58.1

Scoring Defense: 43.3

…The Raiders’ defense has gone eight games without allowing a single opponent 50-points or more. Mike Cunningham has scored 18 points or more in three of his last four games including a 25-point performance against McDonald on January 2. On Tuesday, the Raiders reached the 12th win by topping Salem – 58-43. Cunningham led the way with 18 while Brennan Toy scored 14. South Range’s last win against a ranked opponent was almost one year ago today – on January 17, 2017 – the Raiders knocked off the top team in the Division IV AP poll (McDonald) in overtime (73-66).

Upcoming Schedule

LaBrae

Jan. 26 – Brookfield

Jan. 30 – at Girard

Feb. 2 – at Newton Falls

South Range

Jan. 23 – at Valley Christian

Jan. 26 – at Crestview

Jan. 30 – Marlington