Margaret Beaudis Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 22, 2018 at Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel for Margaret Beaudis, 99, of Youngstown who passed away Wednesday morning, January 17 at the Inn at Christine Valley.

Margaret was born February 7, 1918 in Cleveland the daughter of Samuel Hurley and Susan Bell and came to the area as a child.

She graduated from East High School and was a homemaker.

Margaret was a former member of St. Brendan Church and was active with the senior center of Park Vista, SCOPE and had participated in the Golden Age Follies. She loved to dance.

In 1951 margaret married Jospeh F. McArthur. He passed away in August of 1978. On February 8, 1981 Margaret married Michael V. Beaudis. Michael passed away in 1994.

She leaves one daughter, Diane (Tom) Malloy of Canfield; one stepson, Michael (Peggy) Beaudis of Austintown and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husbands, Margaret was preceded in death by a son, Terry Durkin; two stepdaughters, Patty Fairburn and Barbara McArthur; one stepson, Alan Beaudis and one brother, Hurley S. Bell.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 22 at the Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel where services will take place at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Margaret’s name.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Inn at Christine Valley for their compassionate care.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 19 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.