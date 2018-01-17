Michigan man’s deportation mirrors struggle of Youngstown businessman

A family in Michigan is going through a similar situation as Youngstown businessman Amer “Al” Adi Othman

The Associated Press and WKBN staff Published: Updated:
The Associated Press | In this Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 photo, Jorge Garcia hugs his wife, Cindy Garcia, and their two children at Detroit Metro Airport moments before boarding a flight to Mexico. Garcia, who had lived in the U.S. for nearly 30 years, was deported to Mexico. (Niraj Warikoo /Detroit Free Press via AP)

DETROIT, Mich. (WKBN and The Associated Press) – A family in Michigan is going through a similar situation as Youngstown businessman Amer “Al” Adi Othman.

Jorge Garcia was brought to the United States illegally when he was 10 years old and lived here for three decades until he was deported and can’t return for 10 years.

A spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says the federal government was justified in deporting Garcia. ICE spokesman Khaalid Walls said Tuesday that everyone in violation of immigration laws may be arrested, detained and – if found removable by final order – removed from the United States.

Garcia learned he’d been scheduled to be deported in November as part of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. A request from Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell of Dearborn pushed back the deportation date to allow Garcia to spend the holidays with his wife and two children, who are all U.S. citizens.

Othman was taken into custody during an immigration hearing in Cleveland Tuesday. Othman, like Garcia, had been seeking U.S. citizenship for several years.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s