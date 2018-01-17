Pennsylvania’s first medical marijuana dispensary opens

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s first medical marijuana dispensary is ready to begin providing the drug once it’s available from a licensed grower.

State officials attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at Keystone Canna Remedies in Bethlehem, in eastern Pennsylvania.

The dispensary will sell medical marijuana to Pennsylvanians registered for the program. Identification cards must be obtained through the Health Department after a physician certifies the patient suffers from one of 17 serious medical conditions:

  • Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
  • Autism
  • Cancer
  • Crohn’s Disease
  • Damage to the nervous tissue of the spinal cord with objective neurological indication of intractable spasticity
  • Epilepsy
  • Glaucoma
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Huntington’s Disease
  • Inflammatory Bowel Disease
  • Intractable Seizures
  • Multiple Sclerosis
  • Neuropathies
  • Parkinson’s Disease
  • Post-traumatic Stress Disorder
  • Severe chronic or intractable pain of neuropathic origin or severe chronic or intractable pain in which conventional therapeutic intervention and opiate therapy is contraindicated or ineffective
  • Sickle Cell Anemia

The Health Department says inspections are underway at other dispensaries across the state.

The program is on schedule to begin delivering medical marijuana in the spring.

