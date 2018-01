YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating the discovery of a woman lying on the road on South Avenue.

The woman was found about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday lying in the road near E. Ravenwood Avenue.

She was apparently was hit by a vehicle. The woman is conscious and taken from the scene by ambulance. The extent of her injuries is not known at this time.

