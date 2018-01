PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – President Donald Trump will be in the Pittsburgh area on Thursday.

According to the White House, the president will visit H&K Equipment in Coraopolis. There, he’s expected to promote the recently-passed tax reforms.

He’s also expected to campaign for state Rep. Rick Saccone.

H&K sells equipment like fork-lifts and tow tractors.

According to WPXI, Trump is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m.