Report: Steelers part ways with offensive coordinator Todd Haley

Haley, a Pittsburgh native, has spent the last six years with the Steelers

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – National reports claim the Pittsburgh Steelers will not renew the contract of offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Steelers are allowing Haley to leave now that he’s out of his contract and that Pittsburgh is expected to have a new offensive coordinator in 2018.

Haley, a Pittsburgh native, has spent the last six years with the Steelers. Pittsburgh’s offense ranked third in the NFL this season with over 377 yards per game and eighth overall in scoring at over 25 points per contest.

The move comes three days after the Steelers were eliminated from the playoffs, with a 45-42 loss to Jacksonville in the Divisional Round.

