Shirley J. Webster Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Shirley J. Webster, 81, died Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born on February 23, 1936 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Alfred and Ethel Engster.

Her parents owned and operated Engster’s Knick Knack on Elm road in Warren for 46 years.

Mrs. Webster was a graduate of Harding High School and Miami University of Ohio.

Shirley was employed by Vienna and Warren City Schools as a teacher and Herr Equipment as a secretary.

When she married Robert J. Webster, she became a devoted and loving house wife. She was a wonderful mother who put her kids first and always wanted the best for them.

She was active for many years as a volunteer in the auxiliary at Trumbull Memorial Hospital and a member of Trumbull Memorial Country Club. She enjoyed playing Bridge with friends, was also an avid reader who particularly enjoyed Crosswords at home and nurturing her diverse flock of yard birds. Her greatest love was of her best friend and husband of 37 years, Robert J. Webster, who she never stopped missing after he passed in 2001.

Memories of Shirley will be carried on by son, Robert F. Webster of Cleveland Ohio; daughter, Holly J. Dinsmore and her husband, David Dinsmore of Grayslake Il; granddaughters, Jennifer Witek, Megan Webster, Devin Kappie Katie Dinsmore; great-grandchildren, Leo, Atlas,and Mira Witek and nephew, Steven and wife, Amy Engster of Warren, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Webster; father, Alfred Engster; mother, Ethel Engster and brother, Alfred Engster.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, January 21, 2018 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 309 N Park Ave, Warren, OH 44481. A memorial service will be held immediately following calling hours with Rev.Yesudas Devadan officiating.

Her family suggest contributions be made in the form of donations to Trumbull County Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Rd SE, Vienna, OH 44473 or First United Methodist Church, 309 N. Park Ave, Warren, OH 44481.

