Some sun this afternoon and wind chills through Friday

See the video above for your forecast and the wind chill outlook.

Wednesday morning temperatures dropped below zero in spots. Wind chills zero to 15 below zero range.

Cold again Wednesday with a small risk for flurries. Highs will push into the upper teens.

The warming trend continues through the end of the week and into the weekend. Dry weather expected to wrap up the week and start the weekend. Showers return Sunday into Monday.

