Steve Vulanick Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Steve Vulanick passed away on Wednesday, January 17.

He was born on August 25, 1923 son of Matthew Vulanich and Cathrine Pregley.

Steve’s interest in music began when he stated listening to country music from WSM radio out of Nashville, Tennessee during the great depression. He couldn’t afford to buy a guitar so he traded his fishing pole outfit for his first guitar. Self taught, Steve played the guitar, tamburitzan bass and vocals throughout his teens.

Steve joined the Civilian Conservation Corps and was stationed at Valley Fall, Oregon. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1944 in the 37th Division, Special Forces Infantry. He fought in the Southwest Pacific, the Solomon Islands and the Georgia Pacific Island Group. Steve is a life member of the DAV.

He worked for US Steel at the McDonald Mills for 39 years.

Steve married Jacqueline Maletich on August 16, 1947. A daughter, Karen, was born on August 20, 1954. Jackie died on October 25, 1999.

Steve has played bass in many local bands playing various types of music from country to polka and other ethnic styles. Some of the bands Steve has played for are: The Zemko Brothers Orchestra, Cy and the Roving Playboys, Johnny Matus Orchestra, The Ted Zalac Band, The Polka Beats and The Del Rezek Orchestra just to name a few. For a short time he also had his own group, The Polka Varieties.

He has performed on radio at WKST in New Castle, Pennsylvania, WIC in Sharon, Pennsylvania and WKBN in Youngstown, Ohio.

Steve is a member of the AFM, Local 860242, Youngstown, Ohio and a charter member of St. Christine Parish, Youngstown, Ohio and a former usher at 9:00 Mass. He also belonged to St. George’s Croatian Home Lodge #66. Steve has been a member of the Penn Ohio Polka Pals since March 2000.

He is survived by a daughter, Karen Pavligo of Youngstown; two sisters, Helen (Frank) Vari of Ravenna and Kathy (Art) Reedy of Canton, Ohio and a sister-in-law, Connie Vulanich of Columbus, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a brother, John Vulanich; a sister, Josephine Vulanich and son-in-law, James Pavligo, Jr.

Friends will be received on Sunday, January 21 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 22, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home and 10:00 a.m. at St. Christine’s Church.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 22 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.