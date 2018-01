WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – First energy crews worked in the frigid temperatures Wednesday morning to restore power to hundreds of customers after a truck hit a utility pole.

The accident happened about 1:15 a.m. on Tod Avenue.

No one in the truck was badly hurt.

About 1,800 customers lost power following the accident.

All power should be restored by 7:30 a.m., according to the First Energy outage map.