Dole to receive congressional gold medal, Trump to speak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole is getting Congress’ highest civilian honor on Wednesday.

The Kansas Republican, a decorated World War II veteran and his party’s 1996 presidential candidate, will receive the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda. President Donald Trump is expected to attend.

Some of the award’s 300 recipients include George Washington and Mother Teresa, according to the Congressional Research Service. Also expected to attend are Dole’s wife, former North Carolina Sen. Elizabeth Dole and his daughter, Robin.

Dole, 94, was known as one of his party’s best dealmakers, a distinction Trump has given himself, as well. But Trump and the Republican-led Congress are currently mired in a pitched budget battle that could end in a government shutdown at the end of the week if not resolved.

Dole supported Trump for president, and Trump signed the honor in September and is expected to speak at the event.

Trump’s campaign says the president has known Dole for years and especially admires Dole’s support for veterans. Dole was grievously wounded in World War II and has helped craft legislation such as the Americans With Disabilities Act.