Tshiebwe pours in 22 as KC boys roll past Harding

Kennedy Catholic junior Oscar Tshiebwe scored a game-high 22 points in a 57-39 win over Warren Harding Wednesday

Kennedy Catholic junior Oscar Tshiebwe scored a game-high 22 points in a 57-39 win over Warren Harding Wednesday.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team defeated Warren Harding, 57-39 Wednesday at Warren Harding High School.

The Raiders kept the game close in the first half and trailed, 26-21 at the break. But the Golden Eagles broke things open with solid defense and a strong second half.

Oscar Tshiebwe led all scorers with 22 points, while Maceo Austin added 19 points in the win. Kennedy Catholic improves to 11-1 on the season.

Warren Harding was led by Terrion Jackson with 12 points, while Tyre Marlowe added 11.

The Raiders drop to 4-5 on the season and host Boardman this Friday.

