CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local elected official says he will be running in the upcoming May primary for Mahoning County Commissioner.

Democrat Joe Paloski is the vice chairman of the Canfield Township Trustees.

He says he will be turning in petitions to run for commissioner in the coming days.

Paloski says the county needs to make changes to prevent population decline and budget issues.

Incumbent Carol Righetti filed last month to run again.