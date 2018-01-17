Weathersfield PD: Men broke into business, stole from vending machines

Robert Floyd and William Hughes are charged with breaking and entering, vandalism and theft

By Published:
William Hughes and Robert Floyd, charged with vandalism, breaking and entering and theft.
L: William Hughes, R: Robert Floyd

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Weathersfield police say two men stole change and candy from vending machines at Glunt Industries.

Officers were called to the manufacturing business on Saturday night for an alarm that was going off. Once there, police found that a door that had previously been damaged was damaged again.

Officers followed footprints in the snow, which led to a fence on the property. The tracks then continued on the other side of the fence.

While waiting for back-up, officers reported hearing a noise near the door of the business. Two men then came out, according to police.

The men, identified as 26-year-old Robert Floyd and 48-year-old William Hughes, were arrested.

Police said Hughes had a large plastic bag filled with coins. Another bag was found stuffed with pop and candy from the vending machine, according to police.

Police said an investigation found that four vending machines at the business had been forced open. The locks had been burned with a torch and cut open.

Hughes and Floyd were taken into custody on breaking and entering, vandalism and theft charges. Hughes is also charged with harassing a police dog after police said he began yelling at the dog during his arrest.

While at the police station, police said Hughes asked officers for candy from the bag because he was hungry

 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s