Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers will have a new face in the dugout this summer. Jim Pankovits will spend his 1st season in the Cleveland Indians organization as the manager in Mahoning Valley. Pankovits has spent the last 7 years in the Seattle Mariners Player Development system, and the previous 16 season with Houston.

Pankovits played 6 seasons in the majors with both the Astros (1984-1988) and Red Sox (1990), and was a career .250 hitter.