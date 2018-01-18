A warmer weekend – Trend Tracker out to Groundhog Day

See the video above for your weekend forecast and a look at Trend Tracker through the end of the month into your Groundhog day.

Dry weather is expected into your Friday. Temperatures will only fall into the upper teens by morning.

More sunshine Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the middle 30’s Friday and then low 40’s Saturday! The risk for showers will hold off until Saturday night and Sunday. Heavier rain will move in on Monday.

