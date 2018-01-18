Brazilian men charged with skimming card information from local ATM

A Hubbard bank teller called police after she saw the two men obscure the ATM's camera

By Published: Updated:
Felipe Pena, Antonio Pedro de Oliveira Neto
L: Felipe Pena, R: Antonio Pedro de Oliveira Neto

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say two Brazilian men had been putting skimmers on ATMs to steal people’s credit card information and create fake cards.

Felipe Trovo Pena, 27, and Antonio Pedro de Oliveira Neto, 26, were arrested in November after a bank teller from Cortland Banks in Hubbard called police to say the men obscured the ATM’s camera.

Investigators then searched a storage unit Pena and Neto had rented in Cleveland. Inside, police say they found the men’s passports, two skimmers, over 250 fake cards and nearly $140,000 cash.

Police say Pena and Neto used the skimmers to capture the magnetic data from people’s credit and debit cards when they used the ATM. The men then re-encoded that information onto fake cards to get cash, according to court documents.

Investigators said they traveled around the state and put skimmers on multiple ATMs.

Both are charged with conspiracy to commit credit card fraud, use of counterfeit credit cards and possession of counterfeit credit cards.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s