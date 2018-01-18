Brazilian men charged with skimming card information from local ATM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say two Brazilian men had been putting skimmers on ATMs to steal people’s credit card information and create fake cards.

Felipe Trovo Pena, 27, and Antonio Pedro de Oliveira Neto, 26, were arrested in November after a bank teller from Cortland Banks in Hubbard called police to say the men obscured the ATM’s camera.

Investigators then searched a storage unit Pena and Neto had rented in Cleveland. Inside, police say they found the men’s passports, two skimmers, over 250 fake cards and nearly $140,000 cash.

Police say Pena and Neto used the skimmers to capture the magnetic data from people’s credit and debit cards when they used the ATM. The men then re-encoded that information onto fake cards to get cash, according to court documents.

Investigators said they traveled around the state and put skimmers on multiple ATMs.

Both are charged with conspiracy to commit credit card fraud, use of counterfeit credit cards and possession of counterfeit credit cards.

